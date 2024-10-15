Janine Roberta Ferreira was driving home from work in São Paulo when she stopped at a traffic light. A man suddenly appeared and broke the window of her unlocked car, grabbing her phone. She struggled with him for a moment before he wrestled the phone away and ran off. The incident left her deeply shaken. Not only was she saddened at the loss of precious data, like pictures of her nephew, but she also felt vulnerable knowing her banking information was on her phone that was just stolen by a thief.

Situations like Janine’s highlighted the need for a comprehensive solution to phone theft that exceeded existing tools on any platform. Phone theft is a widespread concern in many countries – 97 phones are robbed or stolen every hour in Brazil. The GSM Association reports millions of devices stolen every year, and the numbers continue to grow.

With our phones becoming increasingly central to storing sensitive data, like payment information and personal details, losing one can be an unsettling experience. That’s why we developed and thoroughly beta tested, a full suite of features designed to protect you and your data at every stage – before, during, and after device theft.



These advanced theft protection features are now available to users around the world through Android 15 and a Google Play Services update (Android 10+ devices).

AI-powered protection for your device the moment it is stolen

Theft Detection Lock uses powerful AI to proactively protect you at the moment of a theft attempt. By using on-device machine learning, Theft Detection Lock is able to analyze various device signals to detect potential theft attempts. If the algorithm detects a potential theft attempt on your unlocked device, it locks your screen to keep thieves out.

To protect your sensitive data if your phone is stolen, Theft Detection Lock uses device sensors to identify theft attempts. We’re working hard to bring this feature to as many devices as possible. This feature is rolling out gradually to ensure compatibility with various devices, starting today with Android devices that cover 90% of active users worldwide. Check your theft protection settings page periodically to see if your device is currently supported.

In addition to Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock protects you if a thief tries to take your device offline to extract data or avoid a remote wipe via Android’s Find My Device. If an unlocked device goes offline for prolonged periods, this feature locks the screen to ensure your phone can’t be used in the hands of a thief.

If your Android device does become lost or stolen, Remote Lock can quickly help you secure it. Even if you can’t remember your Google account credentials in the moment of theft, you can use any device to visit Android.com/lock and lock your phone with just a verified phone number. Remote Lock secures your device while you regain access through Android’s Find My Device – which lets you secure, locate or remotely wipe your device. As a security best practice, we always recommend backing up your device on a continuous basis, so remotely wiping your device is not an issue.

These features are now available on most Android 10+ devices1 via a Google Play Services update and must be enabled in settings.

Advanced security to deter theft before it happens

Android 15 introduces new security features to deter theft before it happens by making it harder for thieves to access sensitive settings, apps, or reset your device for resale:



Changes to sensitive settings like Find My Device now require your PIN, password, or biometric authentication.

Multiple failed login attempts, which could be a sign that a thief is trying to guess your password, will lock down your device, preventing unauthorized access.

And enhanced factory reset protection makes it even harder for thieves to reset your device without your Google account credentials, significantly reducing its resale value and protecting your data.

Later this year, we’ll launch Identity Check, an opt-in feature that will add an extra layer of protection by requiring biometric authentication when accessing critical Google account and device settings, like changing your PIN, disabling theft protection, or accessing Passkeys from an untrusted location. This helps prevent unauthorized access even if your device PIN is compromised.

Real-world protection for billions of Android users

By integrating advanced technology like AI and biometric authentication, we're making Android devices less appealing targets for thieves to give you greater peace of mind. These theft protection features are just one example of how Android is working to provide real-world protection for everyone. We’re dedicated to working with our partners around the world to continuously improve Android security and help you and your data stay safe.

You can turn on the new Android theft features by clicking here on a supported Android device. Learn more about our theft protection features by visiting our help center.

Notes